Vine To Wine

Join us on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM as we announce the winner of 2020 Wedding Giveaway LIVE!

Spend the evening with friends, old and new, sampling wonderful wines and small bites from local restaurants and caterers. Your support at this event will help offset the wedding costs for a local first responder, military or teacher.

Included in the admission into the event:

All wine, beer, and spirit samples

Light appetizers from local restaurants & caterers

Live Music

Silent & Live auction

Swag bag with goodies!

Attendees must be 21+ to enter and show valid ID (sorry no children allowed).

For more information call (502) 584-8080 or visit passalinos.com