Vintage Market Days of Lexington at The Kentucky Horse Park

Vintage Market Days of Lexington

We are so excited to invite you to our next event at The Kentucky Horse Park! Join us for a shopping experience you won't ever forget, featuring the best vendors from Kentucky, as well as treasure hunters, artisans, and makers from states all over the country! Our vendors feature true vintage goods, antiques, original art, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more!

For more information call (859) 300-1564 or visit vintagemarketdays.com/market/lexington/