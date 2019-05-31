× Expand Vintage Market Days® You are invited! Vintage Market Days of Lexington May 31-June 2 at The Kentucky Horse Park

Vintage Market Days® is an upscale vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more. Vintage Market Days® events are so much more than a flea market. Each Vintage Market Days® event is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in creative venues.

Friday is our Early Buying Day, $10 admission and re-entry all weekend. Admission on Saturday and Sunday is $5.

**Note: Our event is being held at The Kentucky Horse Park. KHP Charges a $5 parking fee per car.

Event Information

May 31 - June 2, 2019

The Kentucky Horse Park

4089 Iron Works Pike

Lexington, KY 40511

Event Hours & Admissions

Early Buying Event (3-Day Pass)

Friday, May 31, 2019

10:00 am to 5:00 pm

General Admission (Sat/Sun)

Saturday, June 1, 2019

10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sunday, June 2, 2019

10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Admission for children under 12 is free. Cash and credit card are accepted at the gate.

Once purchased, your ticket is good for re-entry into the event all weekend.