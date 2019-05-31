Vintage Market Days® of Lexington
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Vintage Market Days®
You are invited! Vintage Market Days of Lexington May 31-June 2 at The Kentucky Horse Park
Vintage Market Days® is an upscale vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more. Vintage Market Days® events are so much more than a flea market. Each Vintage Market Days® event is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in creative venues.
Friday is our Early Buying Day, $10 admission and re-entry all weekend. Admission on Saturday and Sunday is $5.
**Note: Our event is being held at The Kentucky Horse Park. KHP Charges a $5 parking fee per car.
Event Information
May 31 - June 2, 2019
The Kentucky Horse Park
4089 Iron Works Pike
Lexington, KY 40511
Event Hours & Admissions
Early Buying Event (3-Day Pass)
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 am to 5:00 pm
General Admission (Sat/Sun)
Saturday, June 1, 2019
10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Sunday, June 2, 2019
10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Admission for children under 12 is free. Cash and credit card are accepted at the gate.
Once purchased, your ticket is good for re-entry into the event all weekend.