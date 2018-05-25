Vintage Market Days® of Lexington

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Vintage Market Days® of Lexington

Vintage Market Days® is an upscale vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more. Vintage Market Days® events are so much more than a flea market. Each Vintage Market Days® event is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in creative venues.

**Note: Our event is being held at The Kentucky Horse Park. KHP Charges a $5 parking fee per car.

Event Information

May 25 - 27, 2018

The Kentucky Horse Park

4089 Iron Works Pike

Lexington, KY 40511

Early Buying Event (3-Day Pass)

Friday, May 25, 2018

10:00 am to 5:00 pm

General Admission (Sat/Sun)

Saturday, May 26, 2018

10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sunday, May 27, 2018

10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Admission for children under 12 is free. Cash and credit card are accepted at the gate.

Once purchased, your ticket is good for re-entry into the event all weekend.

For more information call (859) 300-1564 or visit vintagemarketdays.com/market/lexington/

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
