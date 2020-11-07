× Expand Anderson County Arts Council The Anderson County Trail features artists using a variety of mediums, from sculpture to painting to woodworking.

Virtual -- Anderson County Art Trail

Always the first Saturday in November, the annual 2020 Open Studios and Art Trail will be held on November 7th.

The Anderson County Arts Council (ACAC) believes that art is important to the life of a community. It strives to be a model arts organization for the Commonwealth of Kentucky by ensuring access to the arts for all ages, encouraging a community passion for the arts, and successfully supporting, partnering, and collaborating with others committed to the arts.

This year the Art Trail will be held on-line, so mark your calendars and then spend the day at home with artists and art collaborators in the Bluegrass. Artists will be featured during the Art Trail and for the entire month of November at

eventeny.com/events/art-trail-2020-770/

For more information call (502) 859-3170.