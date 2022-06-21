× Expand Louisville Visual Art Save the date for art[squared]! June 21 - June 23

VIRTUAL - art[squared] Online Auction

A record-breaking 300+ artworks were generously donated to art[squared] this year by both emerging and established local artists. With bidding starting at $75 per 8" x 8" artwork, art[squared] is an affordable way to start or expand your art collection!

The online auction will go live on June 21st at 6:00 pm, and the bidding will close June 23rd at 9:00pm. LVA truly values the time and effort of each artist who makes art[squared] possible!

More info can be found at: www.louisvillevisualart.org/artsquared

In addition, there are 4 featured artists this year who have each created a 24” x 24” artwork for the event! Featured artists include Simone Brown, Sabra Crockett, Nikolai Denchev, and Chimel Ford.

Courtesy of Preston Arts Center, Artist & Craftsman Supply, and LVA – participating artists are provided with a complementary canvas to create their donated artwork. All works are exhibited on our online auction site, and will be on display in a pop-up exhibition at KORE Gallery, 942 E Kentucky St. Visitors are welcome to preview the art[squared] exhibition in-person on Wednesday, June 22 and Thursday, June 23 from 11:00am – 6:00pm.

For more information, please call 502.584.8166 or visit louisvillevisualart.org/art-squared