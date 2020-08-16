VIRTUAL-------------- Barn Raisin': A Weeklong Musical FUNdraiser for JSP!

× Expand Josephine Sculpture Park. Logo by Cricket Press. Join Josephine Sculpture Park for 7 nights of online concerts made especially for YOU. View concerts online at Josephine Sculpture Park's Facebook Page, josephinesculpturepark.org, and YouTube channel.

A Weeklong Musical FUNdraiser for JSP!

Sunday, August 16 to Saturday, August 22

7 PM

JSP Facebook & YouTube

Join us for a weeklong Virtual Barn Raisin’ to raise funds for Josephine Sculpture Park! Each night at 7 PM from Sunday, August 16 to Saturday, August 22, we will release a live concert performance from an artist made especially for JSP and YOU! View the concerts on our Facebook Page and YouTube channel.

By virtually attending this awesome event, sharing it with your friends and family, and making a donation (any amount helps!), you help JSP add 10 acres to the park and restore an historic tobacco barn to host more creative community programs, exhibits and events!

FEATURING

Jasmine Fouts: Sunday, Aug. 16

Rhythm Science Sound: Monday, Aug. 17

Hancock & Shouse: Tuesday, Aug. 18

Jeri Katherine Howell & Nat Colten: Wednesday, Aug. 19

Ben Sollee & Jordon Ellis: Thursday, Aug. 20

Amythyst Kiah: Friday, Aug. 21

NUR-D: Saturday, Aug. 22

Virtual Barn Raisin’ continues our Capital Campaign to raise $350,000 to secure 10 acres purchased in 2018 and restore the historic tobacco barn for additional classrooms, events and exhibit space.

For more information visit josephinesculpturepark.org/event/3827/