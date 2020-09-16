× Expand Paul Wussland Book cover - Small Business, Big Heart: How One Family Redefined the Bottom Line

Virtual Book Launch for Small Business, Big Heart

- A new book tells the compelling story about how a Louisville couple reinvented what it means to be successful in business by putting themselves, their family and their employees’ well-being first.

Small Business, Big Heart - How One Family Redefined the Bottom Line, written by Louisville author Paul Wesslund, follows Sal and Cindy Rubino’s journey to embrace a bold, new business strategy based on faith, compassion for others, and care for their family.

After initially missing out on their sought-after success in the conventional restaurant business, Sal and Cindy reassessed their values and found lasting success financially and personally when they took new risks that paid off. They started a more modest restaurant, they established a practice of hiring refugees and people in addiction treatment, and they limited their own hours to put family time over wealth.

Their restaurant, “The Café,” became a Louisville favorite, where Sal greeted every customer, and Cindy maintained the focus on quality and homemade favorites. Both held their employees to high standards, but also supported them through their personal struggles and helped them meet personal goals. In doing so, they built a uniquely loyal and quality workforce.

The book highlights the partnerships between the restaurant owners and organizations like Volunteers of America, the Healing Place, Priscilla’s Place and Kentucky Refugee Ministries which support individuals in the workplace with personal challenges, from struggling with dependency, to navigating life in a new country. While writing Small Business, Big Heart, Wesslund conducted approximately 80 interviews with 30 people including Sal and Cindy, former employees, friends and family members.

A virtual book launch will be held on Wednesday, September 16th at 5:30pm via Facebook Live. The event will include a panel discussion featuring Paul, Sal, and Cindy, and will be moderated by Jason Crosby, Co-Pastor of Crescent Hill Baptist Church who is also quoted throughout the book. Viewers can also participate in a live Q&A session and enter to win a free copy of the book and a gift card to The Café.

Small Business, Big Heart is available for purchase at Carmichaels Book Store, 1295 Bardstown Rd. and 2720 Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, KY, and at Amazon.com.

