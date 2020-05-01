VIRTUAL CONCERT -- WEKU 88.9 and LexPhil Encore Presentation
As the longtime broadcast partner of the Lexington Philharmonic , public radio station WEKU 88.9 and LexPhil have agreed to broadcast five encore LexPhil performances every two weeks through the end of June.
WEKU Concert Encore Broadcast Schedule:
Mahler 2
Originally Performed: September 18, 2015
Singletary Center for the Arts
Scott Terrell, Conductor
Mahler, Symphony No. 2 "The Resurrection Symphony"
Karen Slack, soprano
J’nai Bridges, mezzo soprano
with the combined choirs from: Transylvania University, Eastern Kentucky University,
Asbury University and Berea College
WEKU CLASSICAL: FRIDAY, MAY 1, 2020 at 8:00 PM
WEKU 88.9: SUNDAY, MAY 3, 2020 at 8:00 PM
Beethoven 5
Originally Performed: May 13, 2016
Singletary Center for the Arts
Scott Terrell, Conductor
John Adams, Lollapalooza
Alexandre Guilmant, Organ Symphony No. 1, op. 42
Paul Jacobs, organ
Beethoven, Symphony No. 5, op 67, C minor
WEKU CLASSICAL: FRIDAY, MAY 15, 2020 at 8:00 PM
WEKU 88.9: SUNDAY, MAY 17, 2020 at 8:00 PM
Carmen
Originally Performed: February 10, 2017
Singletary Center for the Arts
Scott Terrell, Conductor
Granados, Tres danzas españolas
Piazzolla, Aconcagua: Concerto for Bandoneón
Héctor Del Curto, bandoneón
Piazzolla, Oblivion
Bizet, arr. José Serebrier, Carmen Symphony in 12 Scenes
WEKU CLASSICAL: FRIDAY, MAY 29, 2020 at 8:00 PM
WEKU 88.9: SUNDAY, MAY 31, 2020 at 8:00 PM
Bernstein & Gershwin
Originally Performed: October 20, 2018
Lexington Opera House
Scott Terrell, Conductor
Bernstein, Suite from Candide
Gershwin, Rhapsody in Blue
Ryan Shirar, piano
Bernstein, Trouble in Tahiti - semi-staged opera
Cecelia Hall, mezzo-soprano
Keith Phares, baritone
Timothy Murray, high-baritone
Kentucky Opera Studio Artists:
Reilly Nelson, mezzo-soprano
Thomas J. Capobianco, tenor
WEKU CLASSICAL: FRIDAY, JUNE 12, 2020 at 8:00 PM
WEKU 88.9: SUNDAY, JUNE 14, 2020 at 8:00 PM
Deep Music
Originally Performed: October 25, 2019
Singletary Center for the Arts
Akiko Fujimoto, Music Director & Conductor Finalist
Libby Larsen, Deep Summer Music
Ginastera, Harp Concerto, op. 25
Allegra Lilly, harp
Beethoven, Symphony No. 7 in A Major
WEKU CLASSICAL: FRIDAY, JUNE 26, 2020 at 8:00 PM
WEKU 88.9: FRIDAY, JUNE 28, 2020 at 8:00 PM