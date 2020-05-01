VIRTUAL CONCERT -- WEKU 88.9 and LexPhil Encore Presentation

As the longtime broadcast partner of the Lexington Philharmonic , public radio station WEKU 88.9 and LexPhil have agreed to broadcast five encore LexPhil performances every two weeks through the end of June.

WEKU Concert Encore Broadcast Schedule:

Mahler 2

Originally Performed: September 18, 2015

Singletary Center for the Arts

Scott Terrell, Conductor

Mahler, Symphony No. 2 "The Resurrection Symphony"

Karen Slack, soprano

J’nai Bridges, mezzo soprano

with the combined choirs from: Transylvania University, Eastern Kentucky University,

Asbury University and Berea College

WEKU CLASSICAL: FRIDAY, MAY 1, 2020 at 8:00 PM

WEKU 88.9: SUNDAY, MAY 3, 2020 at 8:00 PM

Beethoven 5

Originally Performed: May 13, 2016

Singletary Center for the Arts

Scott Terrell, Conductor

John Adams, Lollapalooza

Alexandre Guilmant, Organ Symphony No. 1, op. 42

Paul Jacobs, organ

Beethoven, Symphony No. 5, op 67, C minor

WEKU CLASSICAL: FRIDAY, MAY 15, 2020 at 8:00 PM

WEKU 88.9: SUNDAY, MAY 17, 2020 at 8:00 PM

Carmen

Originally Performed: February 10, 2017

Singletary Center for the Arts

Scott Terrell, Conductor

Granados, Tres danzas españolas

Piazzolla, Aconcagua: Concerto for Bandoneón

Héctor Del Curto, bandoneón

Piazzolla, Oblivion

Bizet, arr. José Serebrier, Carmen Symphony in 12 Scenes

WEKU CLASSICAL: FRIDAY, MAY 29, 2020 at 8:00 PM

WEKU 88.9: SUNDAY, MAY 31, 2020 at 8:00 PM

Bernstein & Gershwin

Originally Performed: October 20, 2018

Lexington Opera House

Scott Terrell, Conductor

Bernstein, Suite from Candide

Gershwin, Rhapsody in Blue

Ryan Shirar, piano

Bernstein, Trouble in Tahiti - semi-staged opera

Cecelia Hall, mezzo-soprano

Keith Phares, baritone

Timothy Murray, high-baritone

Kentucky Opera Studio Artists:

Reilly Nelson, mezzo-soprano

Thomas J. Capobianco, tenor

WEKU CLASSICAL: FRIDAY, JUNE 12, 2020 at 8:00 PM

WEKU 88.9: SUNDAY, JUNE 14, 2020 at 8:00 PM

Deep Music

Originally Performed: October 25, 2019

Singletary Center for the Arts

Akiko Fujimoto, Music Director & Conductor Finalist

Libby Larsen, Deep Summer Music

Ginastera, Harp Concerto, op. 25

Allegra Lilly, harp

Beethoven, Symphony No. 7 in A Major

WEKU CLASSICAL: FRIDAY, JUNE 26, 2020 at 8:00 PM

WEKU 88.9: FRIDAY, JUNE 28, 2020 at 8:00 PM