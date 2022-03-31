× Expand McCracken County Public Library Drowned Town Live

Virtual Evenings Upstairs -Drowned Town

Paducah native Jayne Moore Waldrop will read from and discuss Drowned Town, her linked story collection set around the western Kentucky lakes and Land Between the Lakes. Waldrop will also share her path to publishing and the research required in writing historical fiction.

Jayne Moore Waldrop is a Kentucky writer and attorney. She is the author of Retracing My Steps, a finalist in the New Women’s Voices Chapbook Series, and Pandemic Lent: A Season in Poems, both published by Finishing Line Press. Her linked story collection, Drowned Town, was published in 2021 by University Press of Kentucky

This program will premiere on the Library Facebook page at 7pm on March 31, 2022

To join this program, head to

https://www.facebook.com/mclibdotnet/

For more information call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net