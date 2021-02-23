× Expand Kentucky Historical Society VIRTUAL FAMILY GAME NIGHT: KENTUCKY ANIMALS & NATURE TRIVIA

VIRTUAL FAMILY GAME NIGHT: KENTUCKY ANIMALS & NATURE TRIVIA

Are you ready for the ultimate Kentucky History family game night? Gather the family around the Zoom screen and join us for a virtual game designed to be fun for ages 5 to 105! This month, test out your knowledge and compete for fun prizes in our trivia contest all about Kentucky plants, animals, parks, and natural wonders. Families do not need to tune in from the same location—just let us know who you want on your team and we will group you together!

Please register here by 2 pm ET on February 23 and you will receive a confirmation email with Zoom login information. Please note, this is an interactive program and is best experienced from a device with video and audio capabilities. Questions? Email khseducation@ky.gov.

Ages: Families (great for families with kids ages 5-14!)

Location: Virtual – ZOOM

Cost: FREE for members, Non-members: $5/team.

For more information call (502) 782-8070 or visit history.ky.gov