VIRTUAL FAMILY GAME NIGHT: SOUNDS OF KENTUCKY BINGO

Are you ready for the ultimate Kentucky History family game night? Gather the family around the Zoom screen and join us for a virtual game designed to be fun for ages 5 to 105! This month, experience Kentucky history through sound by competing for prizes in a special version of Bingo. Each clue includes an audio clip that matches up with the words and images on a bingo board that we’ll send to you in advance.

Please register by 2 pm ET on March 30 and you will receive a confirmation email with Zoom login information and printable Bingo cards. Please note, this is an interactive program and is best experienced from a device with video and audio capabilities. Questions? Email khseducation@ky.gov.

Ages: Families (great for families with kids ages 5-14!)

Location: Virtual – ZOOM

Cost: FREE for members, Non-members: $5/team.

For more information call 502-564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/event/virtual-family-game-night-sounds-of-kentucky-bingo/