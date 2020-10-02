× Expand Kentucky Historical Society First Friday

First Friday: Choosing a President: Understanding the Electoral College with Dr. Carolyn Dupont

This is a virtual event. This event is presented in partnership with the Kentucky Humanities Council. We thank the KHC and their funders for their support.

Since the hard-fought Presidential election of 2016, evaluation of the Electoral College has been a hotly contested issue. This institution has evoked controversy since its origins at the Constitutional Convention in 1787, and numerous myths about its history persist into the present day. As we look toward the 2020 Presidential election, join us via Zoom* as Dr. Carolyn Dupont, Professor of History at Eastern Kentucky University, shares the origins of the Electoral College and discusses its changes. Dr. Dupont will identify and challenge some of the most prevalent misconceptions about Electoral College history. Become a more informed citizen, and join the virtual conversation! Please register here, and you will receive information on how to connect. The registration deadline is 10 am EST on the day of the event. Questions? Contact us at 502-782-8070 or KHSeducation@ky.gov.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/event/virtual-first-friday-choosing-a-president-understanding-the-electoral-college-with-dr-carolyn-dupont/