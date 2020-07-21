Virtual Learnshop Experiences for Educators

× Expand Berea Tourism Berea Tourism Logo

Join us virtually for professional learning experiences! Since 2011, Berea Tourism has been providing educators with top quality, hands-on professional learning experiences aligned with the Kentucky Academic Standards. For this July, three learnshops have been developed and are recommended for educators, youth leaders, pre-service educators, students majoring in education, administrators, and teaching artists working in schools or community settings with at-risk populations.

July 21, 2020 - HeARTS Virtual Literacy Learnshop Academy taught by George Ella Lyon and Judy Sizemore.

July 22, 2020 - HeARTS Virtual Social/Emotional Learnshop Academy taught by Debra Hille and Judy Sizemore.

July 23, 2020 - HeARTS Virtual Classroom Communities taught by Sarah Campbell, Judy Sizemore with guest presenters and panelists, Jeri Howell, Bob Martin and Jill Robertson.

Participants of these professional learning experiences will have opportunities to create in a fun supportive “atmosphere” at home, at school, or at any location with a stable Internet connection and access to ZOOM and Google Docs. This exciting offering (in compliance with CDC Guidelines) was developed through a partnership with Berea Tourism - Festival of Learnshops and Partners for Education at Berea College.

Full details and registration are now available.

For more information call 859-986-2540 or visit visitberea.com/workshops/group/festival-of-learnshops