Virtual McLib Live An Evening of Spoken Word with Snacks Hawkins

"Snacks" will perform original pieces of spoken-word poetry and share from his new book, This is Why Kids Want to Stay Up Late.

Hawkins is no stranger to the stage or classroom he has presented over 300 live performances with crowds reaching 3,000 in attendance.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89781798421...

Meeting ID: 897 8179 8421

Passcode: poet

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net