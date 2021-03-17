× Expand McCracken County Public Library Virtual McLib Live Kentucky Women -Lives & Times

Virtual McLib Live Kentucky Women: Their Lives & Times

To celebrate National Women’s History Month, McEuen will introduce a few of the many Kentucky activists, artists, and others in the past who transformed the commonwealth and the nation. In the areas of health care, social justice, education, politics, the arts, and cultural development, Kentucky women made their communities safer, healthier, and more equitable places to live.

Dr. Melissa A. McEuen is an award-winning historian whose work focuses on women in twentieth-century America. The author of three books and numerous essays, McEuen recently co-edited Kentucky Women: Their Lives and Times, a collection of biographical studies spanning frontier days to the present. McEuen is a past president of the Kentucky Women Writers Conference board and the Kentucky Association of Teachers of History. She currently serves on the board of the Mary Todd Lincoln House Museum and is a historical consultant for the Kentucky Humanities’ Chautauqua® Program.

