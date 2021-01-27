× Expand Gabby Dodd Gabby & Daniel Dodd, owners of Branch Out Foods

Virtual McLib Live: Learn to Love Your Greens! Plant Based 101 with Branch Out Foods

Jan 27, 2021 07:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Led by Daniel & Gabby Dodd

Ever been interested in knowing what Plant Based eating is all about? It isn't as hard as it seems! Watch as Daniel and Gabby Dodd from Branch Out explain the basics and show you how to make a few basic recipes to help with your meal planning, nightly dinners, or just to get you reacquainted with veggies you hated in your childhood. Everyone's healthy is different, and this presentation is designed to help jumpstart you into being more comfortable with plant-centric choices weekly or even daily.

Daniel and Gabby are a husband-and-wife team that started Branch Out in 2016 after realizing there weren't any plant-based options in the area. After selling at the local Paducah Farmers market for a season they were able to get their first building in March of 2017, and expanded to their larger location on Kentucky Ave. in 2019. They are dedicated to helping people 'Branch Out' of their comfort zones and try new foods whenever possible.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83598665199?pwd=NTk1WTVCc2owSWJFZjJvdkVkd2s3UT09

Meeting ID: 835 9866 5199

Passcode: green

