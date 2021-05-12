[Virtual] McLib Live - Mary Yeiser and the Art Center

× Expand McCracken County Public Library Mary Yeiser

Mary Yeiser and the Art Center

This presentation will explore the history of the Yeiser Art Center and its late founder, Mary Yeiser. It will touch on some history of downtown Paducah and the Market House building, along with rich regional art history.

Led by Lexie Millikan, Executive Director of the Yeiser Art Center & Ashley Barnett President of the Board of Directors of Yeiser Art Center

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net