× Expand MSU History Dept. Dr. James Humphreys Murray State University

Virtual McLib Live -The Devastating 1918 Flu Pandemic

Jan 13, 2021 07:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Led by Dr. James Humphreys, Murray State University

This presentation will focus on the origins of the 1918 pandemic and how and why the influenza virus spread rapidly throughout the world at the end of World War I. It will explore ways in which health authorities attempted to combat the virus, examine the pandemic's short-term and long-term impact on several continents, and determine what medical experts learned then and later about treating virulent infectious diseases. The lessons from a pandemic that occurred a century ago hold lessons for us today, as we strive to defeat the menace of the Covid virus in order to rebuild stable, thriving societies throughout the world.

James S. Humphreys is a professor of United States history at Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky. He is the author of a biography of the southern historian, Francis Butler Simkins, entitled Francis Butler Simkins: A Life (2008), published by the University Press of Florida. He is also the editor of Interpreting American History: The New South (2018) and co-editor of the Interpreting American History series, published by the Kent State University Press.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83998907404?pwd=a1FWSzBBbFdVa0lYeDdFMk45Rkordz09

Meeting ID: 839 9890 7404

Passcode: flu

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net