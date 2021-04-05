× Expand Kentucky Historical Society Virtual Spring Break Camp

Virtual Spring Break Camp: Dining Through the Decades Ages 10 – 14

Date: Two separate sessions: March 29 – April 2 & April 5 – 9

Virtual meet time: 11 am – 12 pm ET on Zoom

Last summer, we cooked our way through traditional Kentucky foods. Join us again this spring for an all-new food-inspired camp, where we will eat and drink through 100 years of food trends! Design a glass and mix mocktails from the 20s, bake dessert and learn to pickle using ration recipes from the 40s, experiment with gelatin and fast prep foods of the 50s, cook an 80s-inspired food fusion lunch, and join in on today’s farm-to-fork trend by planting a garden.

Participants will need to provide all ingredients and cooking equipment (supply list sent on registration confirmation); all other activity supplies included. Please note, we will try to accommodate food allergies when possible. Adult supervision is required during cooking portions of this camp.

Tune in to our live Zoom sessions for an hour each morning with a KHS Educator, or complete your camp kit on your own.

Kit shipping and pickup options:

Want your kit shipped to your home? For the March 29 – April 2 session, register by March 19. For the April 5 – 9 session, register by March 24. Additional shipping fees apply.

Want to pick up your kit from the History Center at no extra charge? Register by March 26 for the March 29 – April 2 session and by March 31 for the April 5 – 9 session. Pick up during our business hours from 10 am to 5 pm Tues – Sat any time after March 26.

Registration: Register here. Please note, this is an interactive program and is best experienced from a device with video and audio capabilities. Questions? Email khseducation@ky.gov. Registration for our shipping option closes ten days before camp begins to ensure that participant

Location: Virtual – ZOOMs receive their materials on time. Registration for our pick-up option closes the Wednesday before camp begins.

Cost: $35/members, $40/non-members, plus an additional fee for shipping (if not picked up on-site). Become a member today!

Refunds on virtual camp kits can only be requested before the registration deadline. Refunds cannot be made on kits that are already shipped out or picked up by participants.

For more information call (502) 782-8070 or visit history.ky.gov