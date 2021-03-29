× Expand Kentucky Historical Society Virtual Spring Break Camp

Virtual Spring Break Camp: Passport Kentucky Ages 5 – 9

You loved our travel camp last summer, so become an awesome adventurer with us again as we explore all NEW famous places that make Kentucky, Kentucky! Travel to nature parks, historic places, and museums through virtual tours, guest speakers, and hands-on activities. We’ll make nature rubbings, build a log cabin, draw a fort blueprint, shape clay food,and curate an exhibit for the family using objects from around the home!

Participants will need to provide scissors and markers/colored pencils. All other supplies included.

Tune in to our live Zoom sessions for an hour each morning with a KHS Educator or complete your camp kit on your own.

Kit shipping and pickup options:

Want your kit shipped to your home? For the March 29 – April 2 session, register by March 19. For the April 5 – 9 session, register by March 24. Additional shipping fees apply.

Want to pick up your kit from the History Center at no extra charge? Register by March 26 for the March 29 – April 2 session and by March 31 for the April 5 – 9 session. Pick up during our business hours from 10 am to 5 pm Tues – Sat any time after March 26.

Registration: Register here. Please note, this is an interactive program and is best experienced from a device with video and audio capabilities. Questions? Email khseducation@ky.gov. Registration for our shipping option closes ten days before camp begins to ensure that participants receive their materials on time. Registration for our pick-up option closes the Wednesday before camp begins.

Location: Virtual – ZOOM

Cost: $35/members, $40/non-members, plus an additional fee for shipping (if not picked up on-site).

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/event/virtual-spring-break-camp-passport-kentucky-ages-5-9/