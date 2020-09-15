× Expand Kentucky Historical Society CWGK

Virtual Tour: Bourbon Connections in the Civil War Governors of Kentucky

This is a VIRTUAL EVENT.

Few things are more Kentuckian than bourbon. Chuck Welsko and Carl Creason will share the intersection of famous bourbon pioneers (such as E. H. Taylor and W. L. Weller) and their Civil War experiences, by exploring where they appear in the documents of the Civil War Governors of Kentucky Digital Documentary Edition.

Presented LIVE on our Facebook page.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/event/virtual-tour-bourbon-connections-in-the-civil-war-governors-of-kentucky/