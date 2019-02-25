Visions of the Dharma: Buddhist Art from the Berea College Art Collection

Doris Ulmann Galleries Chestnut Street and Ellipse Street, Berea, Kentucky 40404

Visions of the Dharma: Buddhist Art from the Berea College Art Collection

Come see an array of Buddhist sculptures and artworks picked from the Berea College Collection. This exhibition was curated by current Berea College art majors, allowing for them to gain experience with the curatorial process.

For more information visit dulmanngalleries.berea.edu

Doris Ulmann Galleries Chestnut Street and Ellipse Street, Berea, Kentucky 40404
