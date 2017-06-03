Visitor Center Grand Re-Opening at Bernheim

Visitor Center Grand Re-Opening
June 3 @ 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Join us for the grand re-opening of the Bernheim Visitor Center. See our new gift shop design filled with great merchandise. Dine in the newly expanded Isaac’s Cafe and celebrate the 10-year anniversary of this marvelous building’s LEED certification. Children’s activities, music, great food and more await you!
FREE event; $5 per car weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies
For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org
Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
