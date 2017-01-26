Visual Art at Univerisity of Kentucky Art Museum

Beautiful art on exhibit at the Art Museum at the University of Kentucky

STILL LIFES: This selection of still lifes from the permanent collection reveals the vitality and diversity of the genre and includes works by Ay-O, Cole Carothers, Mary Ann Currier, Hattie Hutchcraft Hill, David Hockney, Konrad Klapheck, William Scott, and others.

EMBODIED: The body is a formidable subject for artists-used to explore physicality and presence, issues of identity and agency, aging and mortality. The Museum's permanent collection includes many "bodies," appearing in photographs, sculpture, and paintings. They can be humorous, enigmatic, realistic, and abstract.

THE GAINES CHALLENGE FUND: In 1981, avid horseman, collector, and philanthropist John Gaines issued a $250,000 challenge grant-to be matched by donors and the University-to buy works for the newly created UK Art Museum. The resulting funds enabled the purchase of seventy-three paintings, drawings, and prints, including work by Old Masters and important contemporary artists.

CITYSCAPES: The city-its streets, architecture, energy, and rhythms-has long fascinated artists. New York comes to life in Yvonne Jacquette's jazzy image of Times Square, Christo's proposal for a wrapped building, and Louis Lozowick's view of the Manhattan skyline. Wayne Thiebaud captures San Francisco's roller coaster hills in a precise etching. In Michael Goodlett's sculpture, a plane crashes into a burning metropolis, a vision predating the horrors of September 11, 2001.

CHESS SETS: This installation presents a selection of unique chess sets that are part of a large collection of artwork donated to the Museum by Susan and George Proskauer. From different countries and time periods and made from a variety of materials, the exhibition focuses on the carving and casting skills of the anonymous artists who created them.

Through April 23

Tuesday-Thursday, 10AM-5PM | Friday, 10AM-8PM | Saturday-Sunday, 12-5PM

For more information call (859) 257-5716 or visit finearts.uky.edu/art-museum