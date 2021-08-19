× Expand 21c Louisville, Spalding University, The Louisville Review, Whitney Collins, Angela Jackson-Brown, Jonathan Weinert, Tina Parker, Crystal Wilkinson Photo of the Voice & Vision August 2021 featured readers & art: Whitney Collins, Angela Jackson-Brown, Jonathan Weinert, Tina Parker, Crystal Wilkinson, and Anne Peabody's art installation at 21c Louisville, Wheel of Fortune, 2010.

Voice & Vision: Presented by Spalding University, The Louisville Review & 21c Louisville

The season finale of the popular summer reading series “Voice & Vision” will take place Thursday, August 19, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Eastern. The reading, a partnership of Spalding University’s School of Creative and Professional Writing, The Louisville Review, and 21c Museum Hotel, will take place online via Zoom. It’s a free and open event to support our vibrant writing and arts community.

The line-up showcases distinguished authors and poets with regional connections who have new book releases. Readers include Whitney Collins, Angela Jackson-Brown, Tina Parker, Jonathan Weinert, Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson, and artist Anne Peabody.

Sena Jeter Naslund and Amy Foos Kapoor will co-host.

Sign up here for Zoom link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bcBT6oz5QRSOpGDEAjadOg

