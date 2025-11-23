We Are The Voice, We Will Be Heard: A Disability Memoir

Louisville Library - South Central Regional 7300 Jefferson Boulevard, Louisville, Kentucky

We Are The Voice, We Will Be Heard: A Disability Memoir

We invite the community to attend this event, held by ISP and sponsored by the Ben and Jerry's Foundation, to connect disabled adults living on Medicaid to the people who make the policy decisions controlling their care. ISP's hope is to allow the community and important decision-makers (legislators, council members, elected officials) to hear directly from disabled people about their experiences living on Medicaid, their needs, and their hopes for the future of the program. This is an event open to all in the community.

FREE FOOD will be provided first come first serve!

This event/community meeting is not sponsored by OR endorsed by the Louisville Free Public Library

For more information call 606-584-8585. 

606-584-8585
