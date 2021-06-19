Voices and Votes: Democracy in America Exhibit

Voices and Votes exhibit examines democracy in America

Embracing the role the arts and humanities play in building and strengthening communities, the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) is helping bring an exhibit from one of the world’s most revered educational institutions to the community.

Voices and Votes: Democracy in America , a traveling art exhibit from The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, will be on display from June 19 to July 24 at The Center for Rural Development. The Center was chosen by Kentucky Humanities to host Voices and Votes as part of the Museum on Main Street program, a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations. SPEDA is underwriting part of the project.

The exhibition examines the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of a government “of, by and for the people,” and how each generation since continues to question how to form “a more perfect union.” The Voices and Votes exhibit explores the action, reaction, vision and revision that democracy demands as Americans continue to question how to shape the country. From the revolution and suffrage to civil rights and casting ballots, the exhibit demonstrates that everyone in every community is part of this ever-evolving story — the story of democracy in America.

The public can view the exhibit from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning June 19 and during extended evening and weekend hours when The Center is open to the general public.

There is no charge to view the exhibit.

For more information call 606-677-6000 or visit centertech.com.