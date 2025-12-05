VOICES Annual Holiday Concert
Margaret Comstock Concert Hall UofL School of Music 105 W. Brandeis Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
Jonathan Mattingly
Comfort & Joy - Annual Holiday Concert by the VOICES Choir
VOICES of Kentuckiana Choir presents their annual holiday concert “Comfort & Joy”
After a year that’s asked a lot of all of us, VOICES of Kentuckiana invites you to pause, exhale, and rediscover the warmth of the holidays. This year’s program is filled with familiar carols and festive surprises — the kind of music that reminds us of home, hope, and togetherness. You’ll feel it all — the warmth of Winter’s Heart, the sparkle of Carol of the Bells, the quiet beauty of Sure on This Shining Night, and the joyful mischief of The Twelve Days After Christmas and The Christmas Can-Can. It’s everything we love about the holidays, wrapped up in song. So, bring your holiday spirit and let VOICES do the rest. Comfort and Joy is the perfect way to kick off celebrating the season — get your tickets today!
$30 general admission, $25 seniors, $20 students
VOICES Choir Annual Holiday Concert “Comfort & Joy”
Friday, December 5, 2025 at 7:30pm
Sunday, December 7, 2025 at 3:00pm
Margaret Comstock Music Hall
at University of Louisville School of Music
105 West Brandeis, Louisville 40208
For more information call (502) 852-6907 or visit voicesky.org/holiday-concert-2025