Voices of Elmwood

Voices of Elmwood is a celebration of history, designed to honor our region’s heritage and the lives of the many people buried at Owensboro’s Elmwood Cemetery.

The tenth annual Voices of Elmwood will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, beginning the evening of September 21, 2017 and will run for a total of nine evenings in September and October.

Founded by the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, in collaboration with the Daviess County Public Library and Theatre Workshop of Owensboro, Voices of Elmwood 2017 will offer ten new stories of people from our community. Local actors in period costumes present the story of the person they are portraying. Wagon rides will leave every thirty minutes each evening and stop for each actor’s presentation.

Performances begin at 6:00 p.m. each evening, with the last wagon leaving at 9:00 p.m. each night. Tent shows, perfect for large church groups, supper clubs, tour buses or patrons preferring not to ride in the wagons, will be offered on October 5,6,7th, and will begin at 6:00 p.m. The performance dates are:

Thursday, 21 September: Wagon Rides 6:00 p.m.; 6:30 pm.; 7:00 p.m.; 7:30 p.m.; 8:00 p.m.; 8:30 p.m.; 9:00 p.m.

Friday, 22 September: Wagon Rides 6:00 p.m.; 6:30 pm.; 7:00 p.m.; 7:30 p.m.; 8:00 p.m.; 8:30 p.m.; 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, 23 September: Wagon Rides 6:00 p.m.; 6:30 pm.; 7:00 p.m.; 7:30 p.m.; 8:00 p.m.; 8:30 p.m.; 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, 28 September: Wagon Rides 6:00 p.m.; 6:30 pm.; 7:00 p.m.; 7:30 p.m.; 8:00 p.m.; 8:30 p.m.; 9:00 p.m.

Friday, 29 September: Wagon Rides 6:00 p.m.; 6:30 pm.; 7:00 p.m.; 7:30 p.m.; 8:00 p.m.; 8:30 p.m.; 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, 30 September: Wagon Rides 6:00 p.m.; 6:30 pm.; 7:00 p.m.; 7:30 p.m.; 8:00 p.m.; 8:30 p.m.; 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, 5 October: Tent Show @ 6:00 p.m.; Wagon Rides 6:30 pm.; 7:00 p.m.; 7:30 p.m.; 8:00 p.m.; 8:30 p.m.; 9:00 p.m.

Friday, 6 October: Tent Show @ 6:00 p.m.; Wagon Rides 6:30 pm.; 7:00 p.m.; 7:30 p.m.; 8:00 p.m.; 8:30 p.m.; 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, 7 October: Tent Show @ 6:00 p.m.; Wagon Rides 6:30 pm.; 7:00 p.m.; 7:30 p.m.; 8:00 p.m.; 8:30 p.m.; 9:00 p.m.

Wagon guides and Tent Show Hostesses provide additional historical information throughout the performances. Local reenactors, in Civil War era clothing, are also on hand many evenings to share stories of 19th Century mourning customs and tombstone symbolism. The tours last about an hour and fifteen minutes and are not recommended for children under twelve years of age. Patrons should arrive fifteen minutes prior to their wagon’s departure time or tent show performance.

Over seventy-five community volunteers help create and present Voices of Elmwood, which is hosted by Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery and sponsored by Dahl and Groezinger, Inc. Elmwood Cemetery is located at 1300 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, Kentucky, 42303 and parking is available on site.

Tickets are $18 plus processing fee per person, for both the wagon and tent shows and will go on sale August 7th at owensborotickets.com. Group sales of ten or more will receive a 10% discount. Patrons may obtain additional information by calling the Museum of Science and History at (270) 687-2732.

This Year's characters, researchers and writers

Hannah Severns

Researcher: Kathy Olson

Script writer: Barbara Bennett

David Ross/Abraham Owens

Researcher: Brett Mills

Script Writer: Brett Mills

Sarah Sawyer

Researchers: Sue Berry, Kathy Olson

Script Writer: Jim Payne

Reginald and Hattie Neblett

Researcher: Christina Clary

Script Writer: Angela Oliver

Mattie Griffith Browne

Researcher: Kathy Olson

Script Writer: Rebecca Wright

Maurice “Cotton” Davis

Researcher: Leslie McCarty

Script Writer: Keith Lawrence

Henderson Griffith

Researcher: Kathy Olson

Script Writer: Robin Byars

Eugene Oberst

Researcher: Christina Clary

Script Writer: Dan Heckel

John Frank Wecker

Researcher: Leslie McCarty

Script Writer: Elizabeth Orndorff

Theodore Levy

Researcher:Leslie McCarty

Script Writer: Christina Clary