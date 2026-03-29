× Expand Jonathan Mattingly Broadway Our Way Concert

VOICES of Kentuckiana presents "Broadway Our Way"

VOICES of Kentuckiana presents their Spring Concert - Broadway Our Way

Friday, May 15 at 7:30pm

Sunday, May 17 at 3pm

St. Matthews Baptist Church

3515 Grandview Ave | Louisville KY 40207

VOICES of Kentuckiana's Spring Concert leads with joy, powered by some of Broadway's most beloved show tunes.

Anything Goes when it comes to VOICES so expect big voices and bold choices. Our singers deliver razzle-dazzle energy (Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In), claim fearless sing-it-out-loud anthems (I Am What I Am and You'll Never Walk Alone), and build moments of connections that pull us together (You Will Be Found).

We laugh, we shine, and when the moment calls for it, we speak up. It's theatrical, heartfelt, and a little mischievous.

Don't wait. Grab your tickets today!

General Admission: $30

Seniors: $25

Students: $20

For more information visit voicesky.org/spring-concert