VOICES of Kentuckiana presents "Broadway Our Way"
to
St. Matthews Baptist Church 3515 Grandview Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40207
Jonathan Mattingly
Broadway Our Way Concert
VOICES of Kentuckiana presents "Broadway Our Way"
VOICES of Kentuckiana presents their Spring Concert - Broadway Our Way
Friday, May 15 at 7:30pm
Sunday, May 17 at 3pm
St. Matthews Baptist Church
3515 Grandview Ave | Louisville KY 40207
VOICES of Kentuckiana's Spring Concert leads with joy, powered by some of Broadway's most beloved show tunes.
Anything Goes when it comes to VOICES so expect big voices and bold choices. Our singers deliver razzle-dazzle energy (Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In), claim fearless sing-it-out-loud anthems (I Am What I Am and You'll Never Walk Alone), and build moments of connections that pull us together (You Will Be Found).
We laugh, we shine, and when the moment calls for it, we speak up. It's theatrical, heartfelt, and a little mischievous.
Don't wait. Grab your tickets today!
General Admission: $30
Seniors: $25
Students: $20
For more information visit voicesky.org/spring-concert