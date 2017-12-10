VOICES of Kentuckiana Presents Snow

The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

VOICES of Kentuckiana announces the 2017-2018 Season with their first performance at The Kentucky Center’s Bomhard Theatre on April 15, 2018.

The season begins this December with SNOW, a concert based on themes of the winter season, including a fully-staged mini-musical of SNOW WHITE and the Christmas Elves.  This concert will also feature a performance of the work Navidad Nuestra, composed in 1964 by Argentinian composer, Ariel Ramirez, and performed entirely in Spanish. Performances for SNOW are Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, December 10 at 4:00 pm at The Clifton Center (2117 Payne Street).  Tickets go on sale October 1st.

For more information visit voicesky.org.

