VOICES Choir presents "We Choose Love" Spring Concert

The VOICES Spring Concert - "We Choose Love"

From the bonds of friendship to the warmth of family, from the spark of romance to the strength of community, love surrounds us in countless ways. VOICES of Kentuckiana invites you on a musical journey that celebrates them all. With songs like We Are Family, honoring the ties that lift us up; For Good, a tribute to friendships that change us forever; This Will Be (An Everlasting Love), capturing the joy of love’s first thrill; and You Will Be Found, reminding us of the power of love to heal and unite. This concert is a heartfelt tribute to the connections that shape our lives.

Join us for an evening filled with music, meaning, and the power of love in every note.

St. Matthews Baptist Church

3515 Grandview Ave, Louisville KY 40207

For more information visit voicesky.org/we-choose-love-spring-concert