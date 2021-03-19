Volunteer Day: Invasive Plant Removal with Woods and Waters Land Trust

Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Woods & Waters Land Trust Presents

JSP March Volunteer Day: Invasive Plant Removal

Friday, March 19

10am to 12pm

During this volunteer day, we’ll work together with our friends at Josephine Sculpture Park on removing invasive species plants to enourage more plant diversity, making the park more enjoyable for wildlife and human visitors. Our focus on this day will be removal of Callery pear (also called Bradford pear), as it’s one of the most destructive invasive plants in open, sunny habitats.

Bring your boots, work gloves, mask and water bottle for this socially distant opportunity to work outdoors with fellow volunteers.

Please register online or by contacting WWLT Executive Director Jody Thompson (jody@woodsandwaterstrust.org, 502-209-9581) so we know you’re coming.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org

Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Art & Exhibitions, Outdoor
502-352-7082
