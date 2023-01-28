× Expand Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest Volunteer Orientation

Volunteer Naturalist/Naturalist Assistant Orientation

If you love learning about the natural world and are passionate about the natural world, this training is for you.

Bernheim has an amazing core of Volunteer Naturalists and Naturalist Assistants who lead or support many of our public programs, discovery experiences, summer camps, adult group tours, school field trips, and so much more. The Bernheim Volunteer Naturalist training program seeks to develop ecological learners and leaders that promote stewardship and inspire a more compelling relationship with our natural and cultural landscapes.

Volunteer Naturalists assist in furthering Bernheim’s mission of connecting people with nature, and advancing our Vision Statement: Bernheim will be a nationally treasured leader in ecological stewardship that inspire the exploration of our deep connection with nature.

If you are interested in learning more about these volunteer opportunities, register for the Volunteer Naturalist/Volunteer Naturalist Assistant Orientation.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information or to make reservations call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org