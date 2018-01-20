Volunteer Orientation at Bernheim

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Volunteer Orientation

January 20 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Volunteers can give a few hours or several hundred hours, providing support to Bernheim and our visitors. Have fun in the great outdoors by participating in a variety of activities. Take the first step in becoming a Bernheim volunteer by attending this general orientation.

Interested in our Volunteer Naturalist program? The general orientation will be followed by the Volunteer Naturalist orientation, 1-3 p.m. (also free; registration is required)

FREE

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

View Map
