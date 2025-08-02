Votes & Petticoats: Trailblazing Women's Equality
to
Kentucky Historical Society 100 W. Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Votes & Petticoats: Trailblazing Women's Equality
Join us at the Kentucky History Center to celebrate Women’s Equality Day and honor women's suffrage. We'll begin with an inspiring gallery talk about Kentucky suffragists featured in “A Kentucky Journey.” Next, you’ll have the opportunity to unleash your inner suffragist through a creative activity led by our educators. We will conclude the program with a thoughtful discussion on what the right to vote means to you, more than 100 years after women achieved this milestone.
Preregistration not required.
Cost included with General Admission
Adults: $8 | Youth (6-18): $6 | Veterans: $6 | Children (5 and under) & KHS members: FREE
For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/votes-petticoats-trailblazing-womens-equality