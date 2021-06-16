The W.C Handy Blues & Barbeque Festival
to
Audubon Mill Park 101 North Water Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420
For more information call (270) 826-3128 or visit handyblues.org
www.handyblues.org
One of the Longest running FREE music Festivals in the United States! Many styles of Blues Music and lots of Barbeque and Fun!
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor