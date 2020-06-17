× Expand Photo furnished by The Henderson Tourist Commission The W.C. Handy Blues & Barbeque Festival runs from June 17th - June 20th, 2020 On the banks of the beautiful Ohio River !

The W.C Handy Blues & Barbeque Festival

The W.C. Handy Blues & Barbeque Festival has grown to become one of the largest Free Music Festivals in the Nation!

Enjoy many styles of Blues music on the banks of The Ohio River.

For more information call (270) 826-3128 or visit handyblues.org