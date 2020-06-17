The W.C Handy Blues & Barbeque Festival

to Google Calendar - The W.C Handy Blues & Barbeque Festival - 2020-06-17 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The W.C Handy Blues & Barbeque Festival - 2020-06-17 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The W.C Handy Blues & Barbeque Festival - 2020-06-17 11:00:00 iCalendar - The W.C Handy Blues & Barbeque Festival - 2020-06-17 11:00:00

Audubon Mill Park 101 North Water Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420

The W.C Handy Blues & Barbeque Festival

The W.C. Handy Blues & Barbeque Festival has grown to become one of the largest Free Music Festivals in the Nation!

Enjoy many styles of Blues music on the banks of The Ohio River.

For more information call (270) 826-3128 or visit handyblues.org

Info

Audubon Mill Park 101 North Water Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The W.C Handy Blues & Barbeque Festival - 2020-06-17 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The W.C Handy Blues & Barbeque Festival - 2020-06-17 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The W.C Handy Blues & Barbeque Festival - 2020-06-17 11:00:00 iCalendar - The W.C Handy Blues & Barbeque Festival - 2020-06-17 11:00:00