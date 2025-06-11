× Expand Henderson Music Preservation Society, Inc W.C Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival

W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival

W.C.Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival is a FREE event, held on June 11 - 14, 2025, in downtown Henderson, Kentucky. Visit our website and follow us on or Facebook page for more details.

For more information please call (270) 826-3128 or visit handyblues.org