W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival

The WC Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival has become one of the largest free music festivals in the U.S. !

This Years Festival will be held - June 15th - June 18th!

Audubon Mills Park - Overlooking the Ohio River

Music Line up to be announced!

*We strongly suggest, that those who are eligible, be fully vaccinated before attending the festival.

For more information visit handyblues.org or call 270-826-3128