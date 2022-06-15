W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival

Audubon Mill Park 101 North Water Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420

W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival

The WC Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival has become one of the largest free music festivals in the U.S. !

This Years Festival will be held - June 15th - June 18th!

Audubon Mills Park - Overlooking the Ohio River

Music Line up to be announced!

*We strongly suggest, that those who are eligible, be fully vaccinated before attending the festival.

For more information visit handyblues.org or call 270-826-3128 

Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
270-826-3128
