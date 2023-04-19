Wade and Alice Houston: Leading by Example at Frazier History Museum

× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Wade and Alice Houston: Leading by Example

First a KET documentary, and now your chance to hear from Wade and Alice Houston in person about breaking barriers in sports and life. You’ll hear about the tough lessons they learned along the way—and what has kept them grounded as a couple and as a family.

They’ll also talk about the importance of giving back, both in Louisville and in Wade’s hometown in Tennessee. It is leading by example at its finest as we pay tribute to these community treasures. The Frazier History Museum is pleased to partner with the city’s Office of Equity for this program, with a few words from Louisville’s new Mayor Craig Greenberg about the Houstons. Other surprise guests will be joining us and sharing their own personal stories of how Alice and Wade impacted their lives. The Houston family is currently represented in our Kentucky Rivalries exhibition.

Wednesday, April 19

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

Gallery Access: 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Program: 6:30–8 p.m.

GUESTS:

Wade and Alice Houston

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg

Surprise Guests to Honor the Houstons

MODERATORS:

Andy Treinen, Frazier History Museum

Rachel Platt, Frazier History Museum

Joi McAtee, Office of Equity

Included: Light Hors D’oeuvres and Cash Bar

Admission: $25 ($20 for Contributor-Level Members & Up)

For more information, please visit fraziermuseum.org/