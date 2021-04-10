Wailing Trumpets: Ragtime and Jazz LIVE STREAM

× Expand Design Stephen Koller Byron Stripling, Trumpet Bob Bernhardt , Conducting

10 APR 2021 at 7:30PM :: Bob Bernhardt is on the podium and welcomes trumpet virtuoso Byron Stripling. The program is a fun and fabulous celebration of Ragtime and Blues music.

Bob and Byron are long-time collaborators and will delight you with Ragtime, Blues, and sizzling Jazz standards. Byron Stripling carries his mantle of being a powerhouse trumpet player, accomplished actor, singer, and music director with exceptional charm. He’s joined in this performance by his fellow musicians from the acclaimed Columbus Jazz Orchestra

BOB BERNHARDT, conductor and Principal Pops Conductor

BYRON STRIPLING, trumpet

BOBBY FLOYD, keyboards

ROBERT BREITHAUPT, percussion

CREAMER/LAYTON (arr. Tyzik): “After You’ve Gone”

Irving BERLIN (arr. Tyzik): “Alexander’s Ragtime Band”

MILLS (arr. Tyzik): “St. James Infirmary”

TRADITIONAL (arr. Tyzik): “Down By The Riverside”

HANDY (arr. Tyzik): “St. Louis Blues”

“Jellyroll” MORTON (arr. Tyzik): “Black Bottom Stomp”

TRADITIONAL: “This Little Light Of Mine”

HOWE (arr. Albam): “Battle Hymn Of The Republic”

TRADITIONAL (arr. Cook): “When The Saints Go Marching In”

THE BROWN-FORMAN FOUNDATION ORCHESTRA SERIES

Spring 2021

This performance will be available for on-demand viewing on FRI 23 APR – SUN 06 JUN

For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.vhx.tv/products/live-04-10-21-at-7-30pm-wailing-trumpets