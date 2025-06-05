× Expand Caleb Buford for Market House Theatre Waitreess at Market House Theatre

Waitress at Market House Theatre

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - shows Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

This Tony Award-nominated musical features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Love Song," "Brave") and a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) .

For more information call (270) 444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org/production/waitress/