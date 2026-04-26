Walden Conservatory 50th Anniversary

× Expand Walden Conservatory Waldon Conservatory is celebrating 50 years of quality theatrical education and performances.

Be part of something extraordinary when you join us at Walden Conservatory's 50th Anniversary Celebration. We would love to see you there as we honor this historic milestone by gathering with staff, students and alumni to toast our past and look forward to the future. 🎉

This special event will feature:

• A treasure trove of artifacts from Walden’s historical archives

• Surprise performances by distinguished alumni and current students (names to be released soon!)

• A celebration of Walden’s lasting impact on our community

• Appetizers, drinks, and opportunities to connect with Walden staff and students, past and present

For more information call 5024982436 or visit stageone.org

Donations will support our community’s only nationally recognized Youth Theatre Conservatory.