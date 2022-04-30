× Expand Walk for Dawson Walk for Dawson

Walk For Dawson

A walk through parts of Dawson Springs that were affected by the storm. There will be 1-mile and 2-mile routes.

No entry fee if you want to walk, just sign a waiver. Shirts will be $20.

Any donations would go to the Dawson Area Personal Services and the tornado fund at Planters Bank.

For more information follow Walk For Dawson on Facebook.