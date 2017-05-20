Walk For Wishes at Kentucky Kingdom

Powered by wish families, volunteers, donors, and friends, the Walk For Wishes event is a local Kentucky Make-A-Wish fundraiser that celebrates the thousands of wishes that have already been granted, while raising funds for future wishes throughout the Commonwealth. Make-A-Wish day at Kentucky Kingdom in Louisville will kick off with the Walk For Wishes event before the park opens. Registration for the walk begins at 9:00 A.M. and the walk begins at 10:00 A.M.

We are excited for this new partnership and to offer our walkers the opportunity to spend the day at the park if they reach their fundraising goal of $100 for Kentucky kids!

For more information call (502) 272-4391 or visit makeawishky.org