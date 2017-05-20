Walk For Wishes at Kentucky Kingdom

Kentucky Kingdom 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

Walk For Wishes at Kentucky Kingdom

Powered by wish families, volunteers, donors, and friends, the Walk For Wishes event is a local Kentucky Make-A-Wish fundraiser that celebrates the thousands of wishes that have already been granted, while raising funds for future wishes throughout the Commonwealth. Make-A-Wish day at Kentucky Kingdom in Louisville will kick off with the Walk For Wishes event before the park opens. Registration for the walk begins at 9:00 A.M. and the walk begins at 10:00 A.M.

We are excited for this new partnership and to offer our walkers the opportunity to spend the day at the park if they reach their fundraising goal of $100 for Kentucky kids!

For more information call (502) 272-4391 or visit makeawishky.org

Kentucky Kingdom 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

(502) 272-4391

