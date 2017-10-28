Walk for Down Syndrome 2017

Join us as we walk to celebrate our friends and family members with Down syndrome! Come to enjoy the family friendly activities starting at 9:30 a.m., or meet your team starting at 8:30 a.m. to tailgate in the parking lot! We will have a brief program at 11:00 a.m., followed by the walk. When the walk is over, you can stop by a food truck in the parking lot to continue the fun. This event helps support the Down Syndrome Association of Central Kentucky mission to celebrate and support people with Down syndrome and their families and to educate ourselves and others throughout Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Saturday, October 28, 2017

9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Location: Southland Christian Church, Harrodsburg Road Location

5001 Harrodsburg Rd, Nicholasville, KY 40356

Cost: $18 per person

For more information visit DSACK.org