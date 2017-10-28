Walk for Down Syndrome 2017

to Google Calendar - Walk for Down Syndrome 2017 - 2017-10-28 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Walk for Down Syndrome 2017 - 2017-10-28 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Walk for Down Syndrome 2017 - 2017-10-28 09:30:00 iCalendar - Walk for Down Syndrome 2017 - 2017-10-28 09:30:00

Southland Christian Church 5001 Harrodsburg Road, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356

Walk for Down Syndrome 2017

Join us as we walk to celebrate our friends and family members with Down syndrome! Come to enjoy the family friendly activities starting at 9:30 a.m., or meet your team starting at 8:30 a.m. to tailgate in the parking lot! We will have a brief program at 11:00 a.m., followed by the walk. When the walk is over, you can stop by a food truck in the parking lot to continue the fun. This event helps support the Down Syndrome Association of Central Kentucky mission to celebrate and support people with Down syndrome and their families and to educate ourselves and others throughout Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Saturday, October 28, 2017

9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Location: Southland Christian Church, Harrodsburg Road Location

5001 Harrodsburg Rd, Nicholasville, KY 40356

Cost: $18 per person

For more information visit DSACK.org

Info
Southland Christian Church 5001 Harrodsburg Road, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
to Google Calendar - Walk for Down Syndrome 2017 - 2017-10-28 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Walk for Down Syndrome 2017 - 2017-10-28 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Walk for Down Syndrome 2017 - 2017-10-28 09:30:00 iCalendar - Walk for Down Syndrome 2017 - 2017-10-28 09:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

September 14, 2017

Friday

September 15, 2017

Saturday

September 16, 2017

Sunday

September 17, 2017

Monday

September 18, 2017

Tuesday

September 19, 2017

Wednesday

September 20, 2017

Submit Yours