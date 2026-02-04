× Expand Jonathan Mattingly Walk Two Moons

Walk Two Moons

Tickets start at $15

Performances: March 6 - 15, 2026

Studio 1A in St. Matthews Station

3900 Shelbyville Road, 40207

​

Based on the Newbery Award winning novel by Sharon Creech, adaptation by Tom Arvetis.

​

A heartfelt coming-of-age story for young audiences and the adults who love them.

​

"Don't judge a man until you've walked two moons in his moccasins."

Walk Two Moons is lovingly adapted for the stage with the same nuance and surprises offered by the original book. Utilizing multiple narrative frames, the play leaps back and forth through time and memory as 13-year-old Sal tells the story of the disappearance of her best friend Phoebe's mother.

Determined to find her, the two girls begin seeing murderous plots and schemes around every corner. Sal shares these conspiracy theories with her Gram and Gramps during a cross-country road trip to confront her own mother, who left her and her father a year ago. But it is only through telling Phoebe's story that Sal truly understands why her mother left and whether or not they'll ever be together again.​

Recommended for ages 10 and up.

Friday, March 6 @ 7p.m.

Saturday, March 7 @ 2p.m.

Saturday, March 7 @ 7p.m.

Sunday, March 8 @ 7p.m.

Friday, March 13 @ 7p.m.

Saturday, March 14 @ 2p.m.

Saturday, March 14 @ 7p.m.

Sunday, March 15 @ 2p.m.

For more information visit actlouisville.com/walk-two-moons-2026