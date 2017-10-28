Walk on the Wild Side: Exploring Wild Edibles of Autumn

October 28 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

If you’ve ever wondered what wild food plants are available during fall, join Bernheim’s wild food enthusiast, Wren Smith, for a hike to discover some of the possibilities along the woods and fields. Wild edible plants are not only free, but can enrich your diet and add variety to your menus. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable hiking attire.

Bernheim Members $10; Non-Members $12

Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the event.

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org