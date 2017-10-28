Walk on the Wild Side: Exploring Wild Edibles of Autumn

to Google Calendar - Walk on the Wild Side: Exploring Wild Edibles of Autumn - 2017-10-28 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Walk on the Wild Side: Exploring Wild Edibles of Autumn - 2017-10-28 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Walk on the Wild Side: Exploring Wild Edibles of Autumn - 2017-10-28 13:00:00 iCalendar - Walk on the Wild Side: Exploring Wild Edibles of Autumn - 2017-10-28 13:00:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Walk on the Wild Side: Exploring Wild Edibles of Autumn

October 28 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

If you’ve ever wondered what wild food plants are available during fall, join Bernheim’s wild food enthusiast, Wren Smith, for a hike to discover some of the possibilities along the woods and fields. Wild edible plants are not only free, but can enrich your diet and add variety to your menus. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable hiking attire.

Bernheim Members $10; Non-Members $12

Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the event. 

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Outdoor
502-955-8512
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Walk on the Wild Side: Exploring Wild Edibles of Autumn - 2017-10-28 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Walk on the Wild Side: Exploring Wild Edibles of Autumn - 2017-10-28 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Walk on the Wild Side: Exploring Wild Edibles of Autumn - 2017-10-28 13:00:00 iCalendar - Walk on the Wild Side: Exploring Wild Edibles of Autumn - 2017-10-28 13:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

October 16, 2017

Tuesday

October 17, 2017

Wednesday

October 18, 2017

Thursday

October 19, 2017

Friday

October 20, 2017

Saturday

October 21, 2017

Sunday

October 22, 2017

Submit Yours